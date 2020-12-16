WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hello Bello, the Los Angeles-based diaper company started by actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard is bringing more than 100 jobs to Waco when it opens a diaper manufacturing center there by next summer.

“The City of Waco is pleased to welcome Hello Bello to our community. This is an exciting announcement, primarily because of the 110 full-time, quality jobs and more than $31M in capital investment,” said Waco Mayor, Dillon Meek. “This announcement supports our positive projections for Waco’s economy and is another example of a business embracing our aggressive, collaborative approach to economic development. Good jobs and investment like this represent another strong step towards the promise of a bright future and the opportunity of financial security for our citizens.”

Hello Bello will modernize the former 312,000 square-feet Domtar facility into the state-of-the-art manufacturing center.

“As two Texas natives, we’re thrilled to bring a piece of our Hello Bello business and invest in Waco and the Texas community,” said Sean Kane and Jay McGraw, Co-CEO’s, Hello Bello. “As our company continues to experience significant growth, this new next-generation facility will allow us to scale operations while ensuring the premium quality, affordable pricing and superior service our customers have come to expect from us.”

In a news release, the company says its move into the Lone Star state “represents a multi-million dollar investment in U.S. manufacturing which compliments its existing supply chain, and is based on the location’s central geography for its direct-to-consumer customers, retail and premium supply partners; providing logistical efficiencies and significant reduction in freight. Hello Bello will source a majority of raw materials from local and regional premium U.S. supply partners which will improve reliability, flexibility and cost efficiency, ultimately improving the company’s overall carbon footprint.”

“We welcome, yet another California company that sees the benefits that Texas, Waco and McLennan County have to offer,” said Scott Felton, McLennan County Judge. “Hello Bello’s decision to choose Waco for its manufacturing and distribution operations is a testament to our central location, energetic, skilled workforce, lower taxes and reasonable regulations. We are glad to have them joining our corporate ranks and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship.”

The company’s mission statement, according to its website, states: “At Hello Bello, we have one simple goal: to eliminate the choice many parents have to make, deciding between what’s best for their kids and best for their budget. We believe in premium for all because every baby deserves the best.”

Its diapers are made of plant-based material and packaging is quirky and fun.

