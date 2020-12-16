UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – University Park has a new chief of police in Bill Mathes after veteran Chief Greg Spradlin announced his retirement.

“While we are sad to see Chief Spradlin go, we will be forever grateful for his commitment to keeping our community safe and secure.” City Manager Robbie Corder also noted, “We are excited for his new journey and we hope it includes more time spent practicing his talents of landscape, nature and wildlife photography, and spending more time with his wife, Mary, his two grown sons and two granddaughters.”

Chief Spradlin lead the town for more than 16 years and worked in law enforcement for more than 35 years.

He joined the City of University Park in 2004. During his tenure, Chief Spradlin served as a supervisor in the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions, and later was promoted to Captain overseeing both the Operations and Services Divisions before he was appointed Chief in November 2013. Holding degrees in Criminal Justice and Management, and various professional certifications, Chief Spradlin is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

In reflecting on his service to University Park, Chief Spradlin said, “It has been a privilege to work with the members of the University Park Police Department. The men and women of this agency are among the best I’ve had the privilege to work with. There is a part of me that is sad to be leaving, but I know the agency is in good hands with Chief Mathes.”

Chief Mathes joined the University Park Police Department as a patrol officer in 1997. His first promotion occurred in 2006 when he advanced to the rank of Sergeant. He was promoted to Captain in 2013. Since then, he has served as Police Support Services Captain and Operations Divisions Captain.

In September 2019, the rank of Police Captain was replaced by the rank of Assistant Chief. Currently Assistant Chief of the Operations Division, Chief Mathes oversees four patrol Sergeants and 19 patrol officers. His supervision extends, through a Lieutenant, to a three-person Criminal Investigation Division and a three-person traffic section, which works problem areas and major accidents.

Chief Mathes holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas. A graduate of the FBI National Academy Session #236, his certifications include Advanced Police Officer, Master Police Officer and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Training.

In reflecting on the selection process, City Manager Robbie Corder said, “With his years of demonstrated excellence, his top to bottom knowledge of the department, his steady-handed approach to policing, and his complete understanding of our community and our various partnerships, I believe Chief Mathes is the right person to lead the department forward.”

Assistant Chief Mathes and his wife, Kristie have three grown children. He took the Police Chief Oath of Office during the December 15 City Council Meeting.

