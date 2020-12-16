CENTRAL TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Each year, and especially in 2020, Moms and Dads — who could work in healthcare, be a first-responder or a member of the military — may have responsibilities that keep them from home on Christmas Eve.

So, it’s not unusual for some families to celebrate Christmas on a day other than December 25, so everyone can be together. To make sure holiday spirits aren’t dampened, Texas mom Stephanie Davisson is making sure kids in those houses get the memo: Santa Claus knows what time it is and has special dates to make deliveries for their Christmas.

Santa’s Not Skipping This House

It started two years ago when Davisson’s husband, Brent, was deployed with the Army. The couple moved Christmas to a date when he would be home. But their two sons were concerned; would Santa know?

With a little Christmas magic, Stephanie made a letter appear. It came from the Jolly Old Elf himself at the North Pole promising to show up for the family’s Christmas.

The letter was just what the Davisson’s boys needed, and when she posted her note on Facebook, she saw it was just what thousands of other families needed, too.

“I found myself overwhelmed with special requests for families with their own circumstances,” she said. Stephanie tailored her earliest letters for military and first responder households.

Later versions accommodated children of divorced parents. Each ornate note from the North Pole explains the importance of family at Christmastime and specifies the alternate date for Santa’s visit.

Unusual times and demanding jobs are putting unique strains on Christmas this year. But family love is still making the season bright, thanks to a creative mom in Texas and a little paperwork from the North Pole.

