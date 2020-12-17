FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – At least four Fort Worth ISD high school musical organizations will appear in a Christmas Day Music Special on KTVT CBS 11.

Those ensembles are:

The Varsity Treble Choir from Southwest High School performing “Joy To The World”

The North Side High School Orchestra performing “Deck the Halls”

The Tenor/Bass Choir from I.M. Terrel Academy of Visual and Performing Arts performing “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

The Show Choir of Benbrook High School singing “Winter White Hymnal”

Additional Fort Worth ISD musical groups reviewed for a place in the CBS 11 program may be used in promotional spots leading up to the day of the show. It is recommended you record the CBS 11 morning news, from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday, December 21 for any of those schools that may be chosen.

MORE FROM CBSDFW