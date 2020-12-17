ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are currently in a standoff with a suspect who allegedly fired a shot after he believed a neighbor hit his dog with a car.
Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Brigadoon Court near Veterans Park in regards to a shooting.
According to police, the incident started at around 9 a.m. Thursday when a neighbor told police that the suspect shot towards him. Police said the neighbor was leaving for work when he stopped to help an injured dog on the roadway.
However, police said the suspect thought the neighbor had injured the dog, leading to one shot being fired. Police said that shot struck the neighbor’s windshield and almost hit the neighbor’s head.
The neighbor was able to drive away and call police.
Police and SWAT are currently at the scene where they have an arrest warrant for first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE FROM CBSDFW