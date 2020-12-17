ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first college football game played at Globe Life Field in Arlington will be between the Army Black Knights and the Air Force Falcons in 2021, officials announced Thursday.

Officials announced the Lockheed Martin Commanders’ Classic will be played at the Texas Rangers’ new home in 2022, as well. The two games are currently scheduled for Nov. 6, 2021 and Nov. 5, 2022.

“We are excited to announce the Commanders’ Classic series for 2021 & 2022,” said West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “It is thrilling to have this opportunity to play one of our rival academies in the state of Texas, home to many military installations and service men and women. I’d like to thank Sean Decker and the entire Texas Rangers organization for providing this wonderful opportunity for our cadet-athletes and fans, and to Lockheed Martin for its tremendous support of the event.”

Globe Life Field opened last spring but didn’t host an MLB regular season game until later in the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Army-Air Force game is also not the first high-profile sporting event the venue has hosted.

Earlier this year, the stadium hosted the National League Championship Series and the World Series. It also recently hosted the National Finals Rodeo, which moved from Las Vegas to North Texas this year.

“We are honored to have Air Force and Army play the inaugural football game at Globe Life Field,” said Texas Rangers Executive Vice President of Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker. “Honoring our military heroes is very important to the Texas Rangers, and we expect the environment and other activities surrounding this great matchup will make for a very exciting weekend in Arlington.

