DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Former President George W. Bush is in a festive mood, sending out holiday cards with a hopeful message for the season and the New Year.

The card includes an image of Bush’s painting of the Statue of Liberty titled “Beacon of Hope, 2020” and part of his new art collection celebrating immigrants.

The statue was often one of the first sights that new immigrants to America would see as they entered New York Harbor and contains a poem by Emma Lazarus that is famous for its phrase, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

The card’s message begins with a bible quote from 2 Corinthians — “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”

Before the signatures of the former President and First Lady is this wish, “May the light of the holiday season shine bright in your heart now and throughout the New Year.”

The holiday card from the only living former Republican president comes as Trump and his GOP allies continue to deny his election loss even after the Electoral College on Monday affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

Mr. Bush was one of the first to congratulate Biden last month, both in a phone call and in a statement that said while Trump has the right to pursue legal challenges and recounts, the 2020 race was “fundamentally fair” and “its outcome is clear.”

