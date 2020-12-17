FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On December 17 officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department announced that Captain Randy Robinson had died after what they called, “… a lengthy battle with COVID-19.”

“Randy spent nearly four decades with the Fort Worth Fire Department. He was a mentor and a leader,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief, Jim Davis. “His loss will be felt across the Department for some time. We are truly grateful for his service to not only this Department but to the City of Fort Worth. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Robinson was a 39-year veteran of the department and leaves behind a daughter and son.

