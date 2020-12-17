Comments
GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hood County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are looking into a COVID testing company after people have complained about never receiving their results.
The testing was conducted in the 3900 block of Hwy. 377 in Granbury on Dec.8-9 in an HEB parking lot.
Investigators said those tested may have fallen victim to identity theft or fraud.
They’re asking that anyone who participated in COVID testing on the above dates contact Investigator Joey Watt or Investigator Patrick Jones.
The investigation is at the beginning stages and evidence gathered will determine if a crime has occurred or if the company is just incompetent.
