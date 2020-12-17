DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after being accused of trafficking cocaine and heroin on the darkweb, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Aaron Brewer, 39, of Corsicana was charged in September as result of an initiative by the Department of Justice known as Operation DisrupTor, which looked to stop drug trafficking through the darkweb. Brewer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

“Drug traffickers often believe the anonymity of the darknet will shield them from criminal prosecution. This prosecution proves that’s not the case,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “The Northern District of Texas is committed to finding and stopping dealers wherever they are – whether that’s on the streets or in the dark crevasses of the internet.”

Brewer admitted to creating darkweb vendor accounts to sell drugs such as cocaine and heroin, according to court documents. Officials said Brewer allegedly sold to customers in the North Texas area and throughout the U.S. and that he was paid in cryptocurrency.

According to court documents, Brewer said he dealt more than 4,000 grams of cocaine and more than 80 grams of black tar heroin over an 11-month period.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Officials said Operation DisrupTor resulted in the arrest of 179 people accused of engaging in tens of thousands of sales of illicit goods and services through the U.S. and Europe.

“Stopping the flow of drugs into our communities is of utmost importance, having seen the devastation they bring,” said Thomas Noyes, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Fort Worth Division. “While criminals exploit technology in an effort to stay hidden, Postal Inspectors will spare no effort in their mission to protect the U.S. Mail, the Postal Service and its customers. We will continue to find, and bring to justice, individuals like this, and we thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and F.B.I. for their significant work.”

