NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you drive on North Texas roads, you know there is no shortage of construction happening right now.

CBS 11’s Madison Sawyer recently spoke to local transportation agencies including the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) about the status of road construction projects in the area for an episode of ‘To the Point.’

The NTTA has three major construction projects they are working on that impact the President George Bush Turnpike (PGBT), Sam Rayburn Tollway (SRT), and a new bridge to help extend the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) further north through Collin County.

The improvements to the PGBT include adding a fourth lane between State Highway 78 and I-20. Michael Rey, spokesperson for the NTTA, says the project began in 2015 and will be completed in phases. One phase, which includes the section of the PGBT between 35E and Belt Line Road in Irving, is expected to be completed by late 2021. Another section, between Hwy 183 and I-20 is also under construction and is set to be completed in 2022.

“We are adding a lane in both directions, and we are taking it out of the middle – the median—of the roadway and that makes it a little easier,” Rey describes.

“We can never say we will have construction with no impact, but by doing it in the walled off, center of the roadway, we can lessen that impact to drivers.”

The SRT is also seeing some changes. Right now, they are working to add a fourth lane in both directions and reconfigure some ramps around the DNT and Preston Road. The project impacts all 26 miles of the SRT. It began in 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

There is also a new bridge being built by the NTTA in Collin County. The bridge being built will take the DNT over Highway 380 in the northern portion of the county.

“TxDOT recently completed a bridge there, so we will now bridge that bridge and create a third level,” Rey explains. “So you will have the ground level, TxDOT bridge and our bridge.”

Construction began earlier this year and is expected to be complete by early 2023, at a cost of around $75 million.

The new bridge will also allow for future expansion of the DNT into Denton County.

MORE FROM CBSDFW