FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Home Instead Senior Care is a company focusing on providing non-medical assistance for elderly clients at their homes.
Now the company says they are looking to fill dozens of care giver positions in the Dallas area.
Tiffany Plott is the owner of Home Instead Senior Care, Mid-Cities and says the 14 franchise locations across the metroplex are hiring.
She spoke about the care giver position responsibilities saying, “Such as home helper service, which consists of house-keeping laundry, linens, meal preparations, transportation as well as medication reminders, and we also provide personal services which is assisting with bathing, grooming, dressing.”
Plott said they need people with a caring heart to apply.
She added, “We truly think that is a mission and a ministry not just to assist our clients with their physical needs but their social well-being also.”
Click here to apply.