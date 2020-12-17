Comments
HOUSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – A Texas man killed by police last week was shot in the back, according to an autopsy commissioned by the family of the slain man. The results of the independent autopsy in the death of 22-year-old Joshua Feast were announced Wednesday evening by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family.
Crump called for the firing of the La Marque police officer who opened fire, Jose Santos, and the immediate release of bodycam videos.
La Marque, about 40 miles southeast of Houston.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦