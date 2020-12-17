DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A University Park police sergeant, who was reported missing on Wednesday while duck hunting, was found dead Thursday morning, the police department said.

The department identified the officer as Sgt. Robert Ramsey and said he went duck hunting at Lake Tawakoni in Hunt County on Wednesday.

Police said it appeared Ramsey was launching his boat from a public ramp at 11:30 a.m. when, for an unknown reason, he ended up in the water. His body was found at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and was eventually recovered by crews with the Texas Game Warden, police said.

Police said Ramsey was a 12-year veteran of the department.

“Since joining us in 2008, Sergeant Ramsey was a highly valued member of the University Park Police Department. He was a credit to our profession and a true community servant,” University Park Chief Greg Spradlin said. “I have known and worked with Robert since the 1990’s when we worked together on joint assignments in the twin cities of Texarkana. An avid hunter, Robert loved the outdoors. I would ask you to keep Robert and his family, his friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

Further details on his death have not been released as authorities continue to investigate.

