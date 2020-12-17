DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas have announced that US attorney Erin Nealy Cox is resigning from the Justice Department.

Nominated by President Donald Trump in September 2017 and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate two months later, Cox was sworn into office on November 17, 2017.

In a statement Thursday she said, “Serving as United States Attorney has been the privilege of a lifetime. Representing our nation is a tremendous responsibility – one I have tried to undertake with integrity and with accountability to the rule of law. I am grateful to President Trump and Senators Cornyn and Cruz for giving me this opportunity to lead, and to the Attorney General for putting his trust in me.”

In addition to her duties in Texas, Cox served as chair of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, a body of federal prosecutors advising the AG on policy and operational issues and also worked with Homeland Security Investigations to revamp the North Texas Trafficking Task force.

Cox’s last day in office will be January 8, 2021. After her departure, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah will assume the role of Acting U.S. Attorney.

