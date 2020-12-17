Comments
HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Pediatric patients at a Texas cancer treatment and research hospital were treated to a surprise from their favorite superheroes Thursday morning.
People dressed as superheroes such as Superman and Batman could be seen rappelling down The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and waving to the children from outside their windows.
The pediatric patients will also be visited by Santa and will be given gifts from a safe distance.
