DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time this week, Dallas County on Friday saw a record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations. It also reported 2,248 new cases, which is the county’s second highest daily total of new cases.

Friday’s case count brings the total in the county to 152,447, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County. Health officials said 310 of Friday’s cases are considered probable.

Ten more deaths were also reported on Friday, for a total of 1,423 deaths. The youngest patient was an Irving woman in her 40s who was hospitalized and did not have underlying high risk health conditions. Another patient was a Dallas man in his 50s who died in a facility with underlying conditions. The other eight patients ranged from 50s to 90s and had all been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

NEW: Dallas County Reports Record Hospitalizations for Second Time this Week, 2,248 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths, Including 310 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/HYgCoWVSbs — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) December 18, 2020

Health officials said there are currently 867 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals as of Thursday, Dec. 17, which is the highest number it has seen during the pandemic.

“Today marks our second highest total of new COVID positive cases and 10 more deaths to report here in Dallas County. The increasing number of hospitalizations and COVID rate of infection here in North Texas is very concerning and precipitated our press conference today,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 2016 new cases and 16 deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s totals are now at 128,261 cases and 1,071 deaths.

