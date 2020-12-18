Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A second coronavirus vaccine is one step closer to the arms of Americans. An advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend the Food and Drug Administration authorize Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use, as they did last week for Pfizer’s vaccine.
Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 20-0 with one abstention in favor of the vaccine.
The FDA is expected to quickly authorize emergency use of the vaccine in the fight against COVID-19, which means it could start being administered as early as next week.
