GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Walmart neighborhood market in North Texas is closing so the building can be sanitized because of COVID-19.

The Garland Neighborhood Market on South Garland Avenue is closing at 2:00 p.m. on December 18 as part of a company-initiated program to allow cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

To give employees time to restock shelves and prep the store, the location will be closed all of December 19 and reopen on Sunday, December 20, at 7:00 a.m.

In a statement the company said, “Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Sunday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.”

Officials said the cleaning/sanitizing is in addition to the company already taking steps to protect workers and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.

MORE FROM CBSDFW