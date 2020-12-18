Comments
ALEDO, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – Volunteer Cresson firefighters alongside other first responders recovered a body from the wreckage of a single-engine Extra EA-300 that crashed in a pasture far from paved roadways near Aledo.
It happened on Dec. 17 just after 6 p.m.
A search team found the plane in the dark after locating the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter.
The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident.
Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents.
