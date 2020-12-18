DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for the public’s help identifying an armed man who robbed the Family Dollar located at 8025 Great Trinity Forest Way.
It happened on December 8 just before 7 p.m.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male. He allegedly pointed a silver and black handgun at the clerk, and demanded money.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective B. Early, #10315 at 214-671-3687 or via email at bret.early@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 219498-2020.
CRIME STOPPER REWARD INFORMATION
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
