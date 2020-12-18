FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Friday, December 18 Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will donate plasma to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Price recovered from the virus after contracting it late in November. She was given Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment, which she said “made all the difference” for her.

Mayor Price’s convalescent plasma donation, which will happen around 3:00 p.m. at Carter BloodCare’s Rosedale Donor Center, will be collected via automation. The machine will pass the blood through a machine that separates the red cells from the plasma. The machine then returns the blood (red cells) to the donor, while ensuring that it is just plasma that is retained for patients.

The Mayor says she hope her antibodies will help someone else suffering from COVID-19.

