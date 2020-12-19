Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastA slight cooldown and some rain chances on Saturday. But temperatures will slowly warm up starting Sunday.

21 hours ago

North Texas Teen Hopes Donations Can Help Patients At Cook Children's Through Writing“My biggest hope is that these kids are able to utilize these journals the best way possible, and see the great benefits that I’ve seen in journaling,” Mia Donato said.

21 hours ago

More Than 100 North Texas Sites To Receive Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Next WeekThirty-five locations expected to receive shipments of the vaccine as soon as Monday are in Dallas County, 38 in Tarrant County, 22 in Collin County, and 13 in Denton County.

21 hours ago