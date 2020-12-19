Comments
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a small plane crashed in a parking lot in Burleson Saturday afternoon, police said.
Police said officers and the city’s fire department responded to the crash in the back parking lot of a business at 605 East Renfro Street.
Police said the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no further injuries or damage reported in the area.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Saturday evening it will be investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE FROM CBSDFW