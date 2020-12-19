DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In a collaboration between Dallas police and the FBI, more than 20 arrests were made earlier this week in regards to a “major organized crime ring,” authorities said.

Officials said the investigation had been going on for about 18 months and that the operation was completed on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the arrests for engaging in organized crime.

The suspects are accused of multiple crimes throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area, including aggravated robbery, ATM theft and burglary, officials said.

“A lot of hours were spent in the planning and execution of this joint operation which yielded great results,” said Dallas Interim Police Chief Lonzo Anderson. “We truly appreciate the partnership with our state and federal partners in our continued efforts to make Dallas safe.”

Wednesday’s arrests were made by Dallas police, the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot called the operation “a massive undertaking for all the law-enforcement agencies involved.” He said a Dallas County grand jury returned indictments against 28 people for engaging in organized crime due to the investigation.

Officials said if the suspects are convicted, most of them face five to 99 years, or even life, in prison.

According to officials, three of the suspects who were indicted remain at large. They were identified as Damarcus Johnson, Jeyson Brown and Romon Mitchell.

