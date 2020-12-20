Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year veteran of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has died of COVID-19, the department announced Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office said Lt. Craig King, 50, had been fighting the virus since early November and died on Saturday, Dec. 19.
He began working with the sheriff’s office in 2003 and was just promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
“He will be greatly missed. Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Lieutenant King in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Funeral arrangements are currently pending.
