ARLINGTON, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – Opening her latest social media message with “Hi, darlings,” Arlington native, and Country Western star Maren Morris announced she is canceling her RSVP tour, which was scheduled to take place next year.

The 30-year-old singer and new mom to son Hayes explained why on Friday.

“There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year,” she wrote in a graphic posted across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. “With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP tour.”

Fans who had purchased tickets for the RSVP tour will receive a full refund, according to Morris.

“I truly appreciate your patience on this,” she added. “I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon. Love you so much.”

Morris’s 2021 RSVP tour was set to stop at 17 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada between April and July.

