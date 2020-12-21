Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate died at John Peter Smith Hospital on Saturday, Dec. 19, due to a medical emergency related to COVID-19.
The inmate was a 34-year-old man who was originally booked into Tarrant County Jail on September 9 for assault family violence/impeding breath (strangulation).
The Texas Rangers are investigating as they handle all in-custody deaths at TCSO.
No other details have been released.
Another Tarrant County Jail inmate died of COVID-19 in November.
