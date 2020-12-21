DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was robbed and shot outside Fitos Taco de Trompo at 10508 Harry Hines on Saturday night, Dec. 19 has died, Dallas Police said.
Willber Danilo Bonilla Montesdeoca, 31, was rushed to the hospital, but passed away from his injuries on Monday, Dec. 21.
The crime happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Witnesses at the scene told police a man wearing a dark-colored sweater, white shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes approached Montesdeoca to rob him.
The victim’s vehicle and personal property were taken in the commission of this murder, police said.
The vehicle is a red 2004 Acura MDX, AWD, with dark tint, with a square of tint removed on the rear windshield to improve visibility with Texas License Plate #MWP-1145.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-790-1836, or via email: Jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com
