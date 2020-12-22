GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old, 17-year-old and two juveniles are in police custody for aggravated robbery of an AT&T Store – a store they were unable to get inside.

Garland Police officers, with the assistance of Dallas Police, arrested four suspects around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Officers learned the suspects pulled up to the business in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard in a black SUV, exited armed, and approached the business.

Employees saw the suspects and were able to lock the doors, preventing the suspects from getting inside.

Undercover Dallas Police officers observed the suspects and began to follow them until Garland officers arrived near Wynn Joyce Road and Northwest Highway. DPS 101 was also requested to assist.

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle drove off, leading officers in a vehicle pursuit.

Due to the suspects being armed and actively evading, Garland officers utilized the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, successfully disabling the suspect vehicle near Santa Anna and Garland Road, in Dallas.

The four occupants were taken into custody.

Two adults, 18-year-old Samidre Washington and 17-year-old Jatyrine Stewart, and two 16-year-old juveniles, all residents of Dallas, were arrested.

All are charged with aggravated robbery, and Stewart, who was the driver, is also charged with evading arrest.

The adults were taken to the Garland Detention Center and the juveniles to the Garland Juvenile Processing Center, who will later be moved to Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

A handgun was recovered in the vehicle.

“We want to thank the Dallas Police Department and the DPS Helicopter for their assistance in apprehending these four aggravated robbery suspects,” Garland Police said in a news release.

No bond has been set.

This is an ongoing investigation.

MORE FROM CBSDFW