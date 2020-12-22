DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services has allocated 2,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to the City of Dallas.

The city anticipates receiving its first doses within the next 72 hours for inoculations to begin Saturday, Dec. 26.

Additionally, Parkland Health & Hospital System has made 50 Pfizer vaccines available to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

“I’m thankful the City of Dallas has an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines to start protecting the most vulnerable of our first responders providing essential services,” said City Manager T.C. Broadnax. “The vaccine’s availability so soon is critical to allow first responders to continue keeping Dallas’ residents safe as they have throughout 2020, while also protecting our City of Dallas employees from this deadly pandemic.”

Before the Moderna vaccines arrive in the City of Dallas, Parkland Hospital has made 50 Pfizer vaccines available to DFR; those vaccines will be administered Wednesday, Dec. 23.

“While it doesn’t mean we can let our guard down, receiving the COVID-19 vaccinations provides a morale boost for our members by knowing that their well-being is the top priority,” said DFR Chief Dominique Artis, when asked about the provision of vaccines from Parkland. “Combined with the State allotment, our members can continue providing world-class service, with an added measure of protection for themselves and their families.”

The initial allocation of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is earmarked for first responders, with frontline EMS personnel prioritized. Distribution of the Moderna vaccines may begin as early as Saturday, Dec. 26.

“The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been preparing for weeks to receive allocations of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said OEM Director Rocky Vaz. “The City expects this first Moderna allocation to be followed in the coming months by additional vaccines to inoculate remaining City of Dallas first responders.”

In a news release Tuesday, Dec. 22, the city said it has the infrastructure to both store and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Existing refrigeration equipment and additional specialized equipment will be utilized to ensure the cold chain is maintained from the receipt of the vaccine doses to distribution.

Each allocation is accompanied by a shipment of all the ancillary supplies needed for administration, including personal protective equipment.

