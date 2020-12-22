DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,366 additional positive cases COVID-19 in Dallas County on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Of those, 2,088 are confirmed cases and 278 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 158,354 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 18,552 probable cases (antigen test).

A total of 1,514 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 30 more deaths were announced Tuesday.

“With the holidays approaching and unprecedented high case counts, we are echoing the requests of our health care heroes: that everyone make sacrifices this year to protect our community and save lives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “Wearing a mask whenever you are in an indoor setting and outside your home, and within your home when anyone other your household members are present. Foregoing get-togethers this holiday and avoiding crowds is critical.”

Judge Jenkins also suggested Christmas shoppers pick up their items curbside rather than go into stores.

“Local retailers would be glad to have you make selections and bring them to your car. But, please stay out of crowded stores and malls, where distancing can be compromised,” he said.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 50 was to 1,668, which is a rate of 62.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 19.7% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 50 (week ending 12/12/20).

Over the past 30 days, there have been 6,050 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 780 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County, including 686 staff members.

Of these cases, 603 have been associated with extracurricular activities, including athletics.

There are currently 99 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,696 residents and 1,550 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 631 have been hospitalized and 318 have died.

About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Thirty-nine outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate-living facilities (e.g. homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes) have been reported in the past 30 days associated with 163 cases, including 6 hospitalizations.

One facility has reported 89 COVID-19 outbreak cases since October.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The additional deaths reported Tuesday include the following:

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high-risk conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He was found deceased at home.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in an area hospital ED, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Rowlett. She had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Garland. He expired in an area ED, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility the City of Irving. He expired in the facility.

