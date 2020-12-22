FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hulen Mall will implement a mandatory curfew program on three historically busy days for the shopping center — Dec. 26-27 and Jan. 2.

The temporary Parental Guidance Required (“PGR”) program will require guests under 18 years of age to have adult supervision during certain times.

The PGR program will begin at 2 p.m., and during that time, the mandatory curfew will be applied throughout the entire shopping center property, including the parking lot and exterior sidewalks.

“The days following Christmas and the New Year are consistently the busiest time of year at Hulen Mall,” said Kevin Davies, senior general manager of Hulen Mall. “In an effort to eliminate the risk of disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth, we made the decision to move forward with a temporary PGR program. While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times. It is our goal to create a family-friendly atmosphere that the entire community will appreciate.”

During PGR hours, trained public safety officers will be stationed at all entrances of the shopping center to check IDs of visitors who appear to be younger than 18 years old. Those who cannot provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult to stay at the shopping center. One adult may accompany up to four youths (there is no limitation for the number of youths, age 10 and under, one adult can accompany) and must remain with them through the duration of the shopping experience.

Those who provide proper identification to indicate that they are at least 18 years old will be offered an optional wristband. Those who choose not to wear the wristband may be asked for ID again by safety officers inside the shopping center. Valid identification includes a state issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper-proof and include a photograph and date of birth.

Announcements will be made inside Hulen Mall at 1 p.m., one hour before the PGR Program begins in effort to provide unsupervised youths ample time to complete their shopping. When PGR begins, public safety officers inside the shopping center will check IDs of individuals who appear to be underage and are not wearing wristbands.

Hulen Mall is located at 4800 South Hulen Street.

