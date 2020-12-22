FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The principal of Flower Mound High School, Chad Russell is fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

“I know he has touched so many people over the years as a coach, teacher, principal, friend, etc. I am all asking for your prayers. He is so strong and so very stubborn I know he can do this with all of our help,” Russell’s wife told CBS 11 News.

Russell’s battle with COVID-19 started after Thanksgiving and now depends on a hard to receive treatment that has proven successful. The husband and father remains in critical condition at a hospital in Oklahoma City where his wife said he is receiving ECMO treatment.

The treatment takes a patient’s blood out of their body and helps put oxygen in it when COVID-19 attacks the lungs and heart.

Some patients with few options otherwise have had success with the treatment.

The principal of Flower Mound High School since April, Russell is well-liked by students, graduates, parents and teachers alike. Russell also spent ten years as an assistant principal so there are thousands of students and teachers who know him and are deeply concerned.

Students and recent graduates took to the school’s athletic fields on Tuesday and shared their well wishes.

“I’ve heard him on the announcements and seen him at pep rallies and other student events… I just know that he’s very adamant about being there for students and we want to be there for him too,” said recent graduate Kaden Basil.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW