PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is searching for wanted suspect Daryl Ray Johnson and an active manhunt is underway in the Hudson Oaks area.
The 30-year-old from Jacksboro is on foot, according to PCSO. Johnson is described as 6-feet tall with red hair.
He was last seen between North Oakridge and Farm-to-Market Road 730, south of Mary Martin Elementary school. He was wearing baggy jeans, dirty tennis shoes and a black hoodie.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler cautions the public if the suspect is seen to immediately notify emergency dispatch by dialing 911, and not to approach the suspect.
“Any wanted persons should be considered dangerous and should not be confronted for any reason,” Fowler said. “We urge the public to contact our agency immediately if the suspect is seen.”
