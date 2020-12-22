DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 60,000 healthcare workers in Texas have now received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations at long term care facilities begin next week, but millions more Texans are waiting and wondering.

“How are we supposed to get this?… Primary care doctor, Walgreens, cardiologist or what…,” one CBS 11 viewer wrote asking.

Beau Heskes, a pharmacist at Sands RX in Wylie, says people are eager to get the vaccine.

“Pretty much nonstop I’m getting a lot of calls…,” he said.

His pharmacy is on the list to receive the Moderna vaccine this week.

“I’m taking people’s names down, but I’m not creating a list and i’m trying not to overpromise anything,” he said.

He says, he’ll stick to state guidelines, immunizing healthcare workers in his community for now.

By January, though, the Texas Department of State Health Services says, Texas will likely move to Phase 1B and begin vaccinating those who are 65 and older or who have high risk health conditions.

The state’s advice to the 8 million Texans who qualify: “Contact your healthcare provider to see if they are enrolled to give the vaccine…” and to keep checking its website for updates.

“I think it’s important to remember that Phase 1B is still weeks away and so that’s point number 1. Point number 2 that gives us time to work on this and work out the details,” Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova said.

He expects the state will offer more guidance and that doctors will reach out to those who they know qualify.

For most patients, though, there’s not much to do, but practice patience.

“It’s a lot of just watching media sources and conferring with your personal physician,” said Dr. Casanova.

