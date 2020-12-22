Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist pulled to safety by a Good Samaritan has died at the hospital.
It happened Dec. 22 in the 2500 block of W. Interstate Highway 20 at 5:37 a.m. in Arlington.
The victim lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. Another driver stopped and moved the motorcyclist to the shoulder of the highway.
A tractor trailer then approached the accident scene and could not avoid the Good Samaritan’s car, which was still in the roadway. The tractor trailer then struck the car causing it to become engulfed in flames.
No one was injured in this secondary crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin has been notified.
MORE FROM CBSDFW