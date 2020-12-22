FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Home healthcare company Comfort Keepers has several franchises throughout the DFW Metroplex and all locations are now hiring for caregiver positions.

“A typical caregiver job description may include meal preparation and cooking, conversation and companionship, transportation, running errands, helping them with personal care and more,” said franchise owner Lori Mesler.

The jobs offer competitive pay and benefits package.

Mesler said one of the greatest perks of the job is being able to have a flexible work schedule.

“We have a lot of flexibility. We work 24/7, so if you are looking for a night time job we have those positions available. If you are looking for weekends we have those as well,” she said.

The most successful candidates for this line of works she says are those willing to help and with a compassionate heart.

“Those with good ethical job qualities. Someone who is going to be there when they say they are going to be there. As you can understand we are talking about someone who needs help,” said Mesler.

If you would like to apply, click here.

