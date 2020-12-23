ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in the 1500 block of Summer Bay Circle on December 22, 2020.
At about fifteen minutes to 5 p.m., witnesses saw three Black men wearing masks running from the scene after shots were heard.
Two victims were on scene that each had multiple gunshot wounds, and were both taken to local hospitals, but only one survived.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting involved “people who were participating in high risk activity.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Williams at 817.459.5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified.
