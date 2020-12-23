DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 2,512 additional positive cases COVID-19 in Dallas County on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Of those, 1,835 are confirmed cases and 677 are probable cases.
There is a cumulative total of 160,189 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 19,229 probable cases (antigen test).
A total of 1,544 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 30 more deaths were announced Wednesday.
The deaths range from a man in his 20s who was found dead, to a women in her 100s who had been hospitalized.
“As of this morning, we had 17 remaining ICU beds in Dallas Co., the worst we’ve seen so far,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a tweet. “If we reach the predicted worst-case scenarios, we will surpass our capacity. While hospitals can add beds, we don’t have the ability to easily add physicians, nurses, other clinical staff.”
Judge Jenkins said things could get worse in the next couple of weeks.
“The latest COVID predictions from UTSW, show a sharp increase in cases per day and hospitalizations. Up to 2,700 cases per day and 1,500 hospitalizations by January 5th. Whether we reach these record highs is entirely up to the personal decisions we all make in the next few days,” he said.
More to come.
MORE FROM CBSDFW