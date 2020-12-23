CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Addison, Bar, bar closing, Craft Beer, Dallas area, DFW News, Flying Saucer, New Year's Eve, Patio

ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 25-year-old Dallas area institution is closing its doors next week.

The Flying Saucer in Addison is one of the first ever craft beer bars in the area.

The bar made the announcement on its Facebook page on Monday, Dec 21.

To our beloved Addison Beerknurds,

It is with a heavy heart that we will be permanently closing our doors at the Addison Saucer after last call on THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st. Twenty-five years passed by in a flash but the time has come for us to fly. This one stings, but we are choosing to celebrate what we’ve achieved!

A city requirement kept the bar from expanding the patio so the owner decided not to renew the lease.

