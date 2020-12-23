Comments
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver died Wednesday morning after a fiery crash in Flower Mound, police said.
Police said they responded to the crash just before 6:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Garden Ridge Boulevard.
According to the preliminary investigation, police said the driver was traveling south on Garden Ridge when he lost control for an unknown reason, jumped a curb and struck multiple trees. His vehicle caught fire and then came to rest on the west side of the road, police said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police said there were no other passengers inside. The crash is under investigation.
