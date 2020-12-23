PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Volunteers for a nonprofit in Plano are looking for some help to finish their Christmas list.

The Kindness Warriors decided since no visitors are allowed into the senior living facilities this year, they would make sure every resident would get a gift of new pajamas.

They have collected more than 150 pair of pjs for residents at Life Care Center of Plano, but they are still working to make sure everyone at The Park nursing home has a gift.

“We came up a little bit short,” said Tabrina Harrington of Kindness Warriors. “We have about 20 more pairs or 25 more pairs of pajamas to go for The Park. These people, you know, they’re stuck in this facility and God bless their souls they probably don’t have a whole lot of human interaction except for with the staff and I don’t want anyone to be forgotten.”

If you would like to donate, contact Harrington at (469) 346-1444 or (214) 301-9287.

Or email kindnesswarriors1@gmail.com.

Or click here.

