JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The manhunt for accused killer Daryl Ray Johnson continues after a body was found in a trailer, which law enforcement said Johnson shared with the victim.

On Dec. 22, Johnson County Deputies received an emergency call from a man who told police someone had told him there was a dead man in his travel trailer on his property in the 1000 block of County Road 805.

The owner, who lives on site told deputies that he checked out the travel trailer and it was empty but there was blood in the camper. Johnson County Deputies were dispatched to the location and immediately recognized that it was the scene of a violent crime. Inside the trailer, they found the 26-year-old victim. Deputies said they believe the victim is a transient from New Jersey. They found the victim’s cell phone number and tarted pinging (electronically tracking) the phone.

Johnson County Deputies were able to interview the owner of the travel trailer and the person who told him about the body. Both of them told law enforcement that Johnson was staying in the travel trailer with the victim.

While several deputies stayed to work the crime scene, other deputies tried to find the victim’s phone, which led them to Parker County.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Johnson County Deputies saw Johnson driving a silver Pontiac and pulled him over at Crown Lane and I-20 in Hudson Oaks. The deputies attempted to get Johnson to exit the vehicle but he sped away — knocking down a Johnson County Deputy with his car. The deputy sustained minor injuries and Johnson was able to get away. A short time later, the car that was driven by Johnson was found abandoned in a grocery store parking lot in Hudson Oaks. Upon searching the car, blood was found in the trunk and other evidence was also recovered. After finding the Pontiac, the victim’s phone was found in a nearby parking lot and recovered for evidence.

Area law enforcement continue to search for Johnson who is now wanted for Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant and a Murder warrant is forthcoming. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Johnson they are encouraged to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 817-556-6060

