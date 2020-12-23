PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Like thousands of North Texas businesses hit hard by the pandemic, the owner of a popular Plano donut shop, WOW! Donuts and Drips, is behind on rent.

Now, just two days before Christmas, David Sim says he’s been locked out by the property owner and is unsure of how he will be able to provide for his family.

“My parents – ever since they came to America 40 years ago – everything has been put into here,” he said.

Sim opened the family business three years ago, hoping to make them proud.

“This is all we have, but it seems like we’re losing everything,” his father, James Sim, said.

“The pandemic came out of nowhere and definitely devastated us,” Sim said.

The shop closed for months. Sim used his savings and PPP money he received to help his employees.

“We thought during this time they’d have a secure job, but now everyone is frantically looking for other options,” Sim said.

He’s trying to move to another smaller location with cheaper rent to keep his business going, but is still behind on rent by about $66,000 dollars.

“Our landlords gave us a 20 day notice, but locked us out early and it really blindsided us,” he said. “Everything that we have is in here.”

He’s hoping for a Christmas miracle.

“All I ask is for us to be given a chance to survive,” he said. “Let us take our things and let us have a chance to fight through this because without this I really don’t know where to go from here.”

CBS 11 reached out to Sim’s landlord for comment but has not yet received a response.

MORE FROM CBSDFW