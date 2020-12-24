Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found shot to death in a parking lot near an apartment complex in Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting at 12708 Schroeder Road at around 5 p.m. Arriving officers found a male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate. Anyone who may have information on this homicide is asked to call police at 214.457.7968.
