DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed Wednesday, Dec. 23 on a front porch at 14311 Skyfrost Drive.
Dallas Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m.
When officers got there, they found Anthony Ray Williams, 27, lying on the front porch with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or at abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.
