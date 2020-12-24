DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the night children across North Texas wait all year for.

Santa will be making his way into homes and Dallas Police Department 911 call takers say they are ready to help him if they are needed.

Inside the Dallas Police Communications Center, they celebrating Christmas Eve with decorations and using their state-of-the-art technology to make sure Santa has a smooth flight over North Texas.

While dozens of officers and civilian workers won’t get to enjoy the holidays at home, that hasn’t stopped them from bringing the holidays to work with lights, wreaths and trees.

It helps cope with the stress of getting police officers to people when they need them.

Another way they are lightening the mood here will be through monitoring the arrival of Santa on NORAD tracking.

Santa’s sleigh will be watched on video screens inside the command center.

Officers and call takers want to assure children, they will keep an open line of communication if Old Saint Nick calls for any assistance during his trip overnight through DFW.

“We are hoping to make his path clear all the way through so he can do his important mission,” said 911 Communications Administrator Robert Uribe. “It’s extremely fun. Everybody’s cheerful as you can see here in the center here today with the decorations up, folks are happy and trying to get their job done on a daily basis.”

This room is festive, but DPD wants the public to know there’s room for more 911 call takers among people looking for a new career in 2021.

There are 20 job openings currently and even more than that expected to be hired next year.

MORE FROM CBSDFW