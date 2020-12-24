Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Police said they found the victim shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 2300 Leath Street.
Officers were called to the scene to do a health and welfare check on Timothy Paul Allen, 65.
That’s when they found him deceased at the scene.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office determined the victim died from homicidal violence.
No details have been released on a suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this murder can contact Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email: c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.
