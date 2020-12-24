SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a 38-year-old Southlake man wants more answers than they say they are getting from authorities about his untimely death.

Fred Jackson was in good health, his family said, which makes it hard for them to believe he died of natural causes. When the family sought an autopsy, they said Southlake police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner seized the body.

Jackson was found dead inside a Southlake home he was staying in on Nov. 24, 2020. The death of the former security guard stunned his mother, who said the 38-year-old had no health problems and was in good spirits when she last spoke to him.

“He was doing okay and he said he was going to go to work,” Jackson’s mother, Rosie Johnson, said.

Jackson’s mother said Southlake police told her he died of natural causes. But his body was released to a funeral home three weeks later without an autopsy.

That’s when Johnson noticed something unusual.

“So the funeral home people let us go and look at his body and that’s when I saw all those bruises and things on his face, his arm, his neck and everything,” Johnson said.

The family arranged to have a lab in Mesquite determine the cause of Jackson’s death. But before the family could get that private autopsy, the family said Southlake police seized the body and took it back to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner for the autopsy that mysteriously was never done initially.

“He stated to me that the doctor said it wasn’t foul play so he didn’t need to do an autopsy on his body,” Johnson said.

Southlake police would not explain why the body was seized, only releasing a statement that read “The results of the autopsy are pending at this time. Southlake detectives have been in contact with Jackson’s family to provide updates as they become available.”

Jackson’s family said they’ve lost trust in Southlake police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to conduct a thorough inquiry.

“It was only after they found out that we established an independent autopsy that they had any interest in performing an autopsy on Fred’s body and so we believe that this is some type of cover-up,” the family’s attorney, Anthony Eiland, said.

Jackson’s family said his funeral will be on Monday now that the medical examiner has reportedly completed the autopsy. However, they said the results from the medical examiner still haven’t been released.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet responded to an inquiry from CBS 11 News.

