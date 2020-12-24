Watch the Irving Police Department’s Aubrey Hawkins tribute video above.
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas Eve is a bitter sweet day at the Irving Police Department.
It was 20 years ago, December 24, 2000, when Irving Police Officer Aubrey Hawkins was murdered when he responded to a suspicious circumstance call at the Oshman’s Sporting Goods.
Seven escaped convicts were in the midst of committing an aggravated robbery and ambushed Officer Hawkins, killing him before he could get out of his police car.
On Thursday, Dec. 24, the department said in a news release, “We remember our brother and honor his sacrifice. The Hawkins family will forever be in our hearts. We will never forget.”
Four of the suspects have been executed.
Two are still on Texas death row.
One committed suicide before he could be arrested.
