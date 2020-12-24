Irving Police Remember Officer Aubrey Hawkins On 20th Anniversary Of Line-Of-Duty Death Seven escaped convicts were in the midst of committing an aggravated robbery and ambushed Officer Hawkins, killing him before he could get out of his police car.

'This Is Some Type Of Cover-Up': Family Questions Cause Of Southlake Man's Death Which Police Initially Said Was NaturalThe family of a 38-year-old Southlake man wants more answers than they say they are getting from authorities about his untimely death.